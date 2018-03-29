Netizens welcome Malalaâ€™s homecoming

Twitter was flooded with welcome messages as soon as it was reported that Malala Yousafzai, the worldâ€™s youngest Nobel laureate, was returning to Pakistan after more than five years.
#MalalaYousafzai remains a top trend on Twitter ever since her arrival in the federal capital, where she was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and members of his cabinet.
The 22-year-old Oxford student was airlifted to a hospital in London in 2012, days after being shot by a Taliban gunman in the head.
She miraculously survived the shooting and later went on win a Nobel Peace award for her global campaign for girlsâ€™ education.
Published in Social Buzz
Story first published: 29th March 2018