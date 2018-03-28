Facebook revamps privacy settings after data breach outcry

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Washington: Facebook on Wednesday unveiled new privacy settings aiming to give its users more control over how their data is shared, following an outcry over hijacking of personal information at the giant social network.

The updates include easier access to Facebook’s user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.

Facebook said a new privacy shortcuts menu will allow users to quickly increase account security, manage who can see their information and activity on the site and control advertisements they see.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed,” chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said in a blog post.

“We’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people more in control of their privacy.”

The new features follow fierce criticism after it was revealed millions of Facebook users’ personal data was harvested by a British firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — although Facebook said the changes have been “in the works for some time.”

Earlier this month, whistleblower Christopher Wylie revealed political consulting company Cambridge Analytica obtained profiles on 50 million Facebook users via an academic researcher’s personality prediction app.

The app was downloaded by 270,000 people, but also scooped up their friends’ data without consent — as was possible under Facebook’s rules at the time.

Egan and Beringer also announced updates to Facebook’s terms of service and data policy to improve transparency about how the site collects and uses data.

– Deepening tech crisis –
Facebook’s move comes as authorities around the globe investigate how Facebook handles and shares private data, and with its shares having tumbled more than 15 percent, wiping out tens of billions in market value.

The crisis also threatens the Silicon Valley tech industry whose business model revolves around data collected on internet users.

On Tuesday, tech shares led a broad slump on Wall Street, with an index of key tech stocks losing nearly six percent.

The US Federal Trade Commission this week said it had launched a probe into whether the social network violated consumer protection laws or a 2011 court-approved agreement on protecting private user data.

US lawmakers were seeking to haul Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Washington to testify on the matter.

Authorities in Britain have seized data from Cambridge Analytica in their investigation, and EU officials have warned of consequences for Facebook.

Facebook has apologized for the misappropriation of data and vowed to fix the problem.

Facebook took out full-page ads in nine major British and US newspapers on Sunday to apologize to users.

“We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t we don’t deserve it,” Zuckerberg said in the ads.


Published in Social Buzz

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US parents beat girl, pour hot cooking oil on her for refusing forced marriage

March 28, 2018 12:06 pm

North Korea’s Kim met China’s Xi on first foreign trip

March 28, 2018 6:14 am

Apple goes back to school with new iPad, apps

March 28, 2018 4:01 am

â€˜Ecomm Festâ€™ aims to spur online giants in Pakistan

March 27, 2018 8:16 pm

Twitter bans cryptocurrency ads on fraud fears

March 27, 2018 2:56 am

Kremlin reiterates has ‘nothing to do’ with Skripal case

March 26, 2018 8:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.