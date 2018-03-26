After catch-drop, Akmal comes in cross hairs of social media

Despite the fact that Kamran Akmal proved himself as the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League, he left Peshawar Zalmi and their fans shocked when he dropped a vital catch in the final against Islamabad United in Karachi Sunday.
The social media erupted in fury against him over the drop of the catch- a mistake that cost Zalmi the trophy.
One of the Twitter users reacted, “He dropped match, not just a catch.”
An intriguing remark was: “A for Akmal. B for Ball. C for Catch. And, D for Drop.”
There were some Twitter users who spoke in his favor. But, many others unleashed anger against him.
Sammy: We are going to win this
Kamran Akmal: No pic.twitter.com/ptRunJ1Otq
— Zain (@ZainMrk) March 25, 2018
Match hara diya bhai tune
— Tarique Khan (@279tarali) March 26, 2018
Silver lining in Zalmi defeat, Kamran Akmal ain't coming back. YAY!!! 😀😀😀👏👏👏
— ali (@aalimalik) March 26, 2018
this is too bad....the Kamran Akmal was the only reason? Zalmi reach in final due to his batting in last match...don't forget
— Arafat Yaser (@AKA0810) March 26, 2018
Zalmis lost due to cringy style of Wahab Riaz. Bechara Kamran Akmal tou aisay he badnaam hai.
— Atique (@atiq_mangla) March 26, 2018
Sad to think that Kamran Akmal perhaps tarnished his entire month’s performance with that drop. That been said, he’s been key for Peshawar throughout and they wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for him
— Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) March 25, 2018
Story first published: 26th March 2018