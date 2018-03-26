After catch-drop, Akmal comes in cross hairs of social media



Sammy: We are going to win this

Kamran Akmal: No pic.twitter.com/ptRunJ1Otq

— Zain (@ZainMrk) March 25, 2018



Match hara diya bhai tune

— Tarique Khan (@279tarali) March 26, 2018



Silver lining in Zalmi defeat, Kamran Akmal ain't coming back. YAY!!! 😀😀😀👏👏👏

— ali (@aalimalik) March 26, 2018



this is too bad....the Kamran Akmal was the only reason? Zalmi reach in final due to his batting in last match...don't forget

— Arafat Yaser (@AKA0810) March 26, 2018



Zalmis lost due to cringy style of Wahab Riaz. Bechara Kamran Akmal tou aisay he badnaam hai.

— Atique (@atiq_mangla) March 26, 2018



Sad to think that Kamran Akmal perhaps tarnished his entire month’s performance with that drop. That been said, he’s been key for Peshawar throughout and they wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for him

— Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) March 25, 2018

The social media erupted in fury against him over the drop of the catch- a mistake that cost Zalmi the trophy.One of the Twitter users reacted, “He dropped match, not just a catch.”An intriguing remark was: “A for Akmal. B for Ball. C for Catch. And, D for Drop.”There were some Twitter users who spoke in his favor. But, many others unleashed anger against him.

