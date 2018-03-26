After catch-drop, Akmal comes in cross hairs of social media

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Despite the fact that Kamran Akmal proved himself as the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League, he left Peshawar Zalmi and their fans shocked when he dropped a vital catch in the final against Islamabad United in Karachi Sunday.

The social media erupted in fury against him over the drop of the catch- a mistake that cost Zalmi the trophy.

One of the Twitter users reacted, “He dropped match, not just a catch.”

An intriguing remark was: “A for Akmal. B for Ball. C for Catch. And, D for Drop.”

There were some Twitter users who spoke in  his favor. But, many others unleashed anger against him.






