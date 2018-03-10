10 hilarious memes that sum up the PSL…

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: PSL brings with it action, drama, excitement, sports and humour as well. The performances incited reactions from fans who took to social media and made hilarious memes that tickled our funny bone.Â 

Here are 10 PSL memes that did the rounds on social media:-

1. When Kamran Akmal dropped THAT catch, Zalmi fans couldn’t believe it…

2. Lahore Qalandars did NOT manage to finish on a high note… third time around!

3. Karachi Kings made it to the semis but couldn’t make it to the final

4. Afridi’s celebrations always catch our eye, don’t they?

5. A tribute of sorts for Lahore Qalandars’ fans

6. Another one for the Qalandars’ fans…

7. When Hasan Ali took quick wickets to put Peshawar in the driving seat for a short while

8. That helicopter made a lot of noise, didn’t it?

9. We have a feeling Akmal won’t be forgiven for a long time…

10. Every other PSL fan around the world can relate…


Published in Social Buzz, Sports

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Kamran Akmal hits out at critics for ‘negative mentality’

March 26, 2018 5:17 pm

Islamabad United’s Asif Ali, Hussain Talat selected for WI series

March 26, 2018 4:03 pm

Smith quits as Royals IPL captain after scandal

March 26, 2018 3:38 pm

Fireworks on PSL final in the City of Lights

March 26, 2018 3:13 pm

PSL 2018 final: The match which sent nation into frenzy

March 26, 2018 2:31 pm

Daren Sammy is thankful despite defeat

March 26, 2018 12:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.