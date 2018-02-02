This is how Twitter reacts to the last episode of ‘Baaghi’

February 2, 2018
The most controversial drama serial ‘Baaghi’, based on the story of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch, comes to an end. Baaghi talked about a fictionalized version of this story while embodying many elements from the real life of Qandeel. Saba Qamar plays ‘Fouzia Batool’ and ‘Kanwal Baloch’, a girl from a small town in Punjab who goes to the big city to make her ‘dream’ come true.

The ending of drama Baaghi didn’t come as a surprise to anyone because the murder of Qandeel Baloch was a national as well as an international headline.

Following the ending of this drama, everyone took to Twitter and appreciated the role of Saba Qamar portraying Qandeel and criticized those who killed their sisters, wives and mothers on the name of honour.

Many said that the last episode of Baaghi was heart wrenching and Qandeel didn’t deserve that.

Lawyer and Internet activist Nighat Dad also took to twitter before the last episode of Baaghi and told that Qandeel’s parents are going through a rough time.

The story of Baaghi was created by Shazia Khan, penned down by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind. Saba Qamar portrays Qandeel’s ethos beautifully. The spark, the grief and the pain were all depicted beautifully by Saba in Baaghi. According to her, she had taken a big risk in doing this role considering the amount of controversy that surrounded Qandeel’s life.


