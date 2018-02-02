This is how Twitter reacts to the last episode of ‘Baaghi’

The most controversial drama serial ‘Baaghi’, based on the story of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch, comes to an end. Baaghi talked about a fictionalized version of this story while embodying many elements from the real life of Qandeel. Saba Qamar plays ‘Fouzia Batool’ and ‘Kanwal Baloch’, a girl from a small town in Punjab who goes to the big city to make her ‘dream’ come true.

The ending of drama Baaghi didn’t come as a surprise to anyone because the murder of Qandeel Baloch was a national as well as an international headline.

Following the ending of this drama, everyone took to Twitter and appreciated the role of Saba Qamar portraying Qandeel and criticized those who killed their sisters, wives and mothers on the name of honour.

Many said that the last episode of Baaghi was heart wrenching and Qandeel didn’t deserve that.

Watched #Baaghi‘s last episode’s teaser. Made my breath catch in my throat, thought of Qandeel’s last moments. The terrible, awful end she faced. Laanat on the brothers who kill their sisters. Honor itna hai toh khud mar jao. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 28, 2018

All the awards & appreciation are less to describe how amazingly well they handled Qandeel’s story. #Baaghi 👏 — 🌸عاطرہ (@_ShootingStarsx) February 1, 2018

This is heartbreaking 💔

No one deserves to be killed in name of honor. Last lines from the episode actually depicted the reality of this society we live in.

The bad deeds should be killed, not the humans. #Baaghi pic.twitter.com/aVsWOesQkd — aaliya. (@yaaremann) February 1, 2018

#Baaghi has got to be the best Pakistani drama I’ve ever seen. Saba Qamar is such a talented actress and portrayed her character so well. This drama undoubtedly challenged people’s perspectives and has hopefully broaden their minds. Please be kind to one another. #RIPQandeel 💔🥀 — Tahira Iqbal (@tahirai_) February 1, 2018

Such an emotional ending..😢😭 Hats off to the whole team of baaghi👏❤..U all performed very well👌 specially @s_qamarzaman U was the jaan of this amazing drama..claps for u👏👏 u performed very deeply and emotionaly and make us cry so many times.#baaghi @s_qamarzaman @Urdu1_TV pic.twitter.com/mT5OWj6jC8 — Zainab Khurram (@ZainabKhurram3) February 1, 2018

I was not a Saba Qamar fan but #Baaghi made me one!@thesabaqamar You deserve all praises for doing complete justice with this role & for such realistic performance. With this reality based storyline and heart stealing Ost THIS SHOW WAS MUCH NEEDED. pic.twitter.com/1IWXM0bRdE — farah. 🎬 (@farah_aadeez) February 1, 2018

Sister’s are blessing 💝

Apni 2 rupe ki gherat k liye unhe qatal mat karo

For GOD Saik 🙏🙏🙏

Don’t take her Rights in your hand

Let her live , let her breath , let her speak #Baaghi — Faisal (@faisaltanoli59) February 1, 2018

I was not able to understand why was I crying.After all that was just a fictional story.But that was not only a story that was story of our society in which we are living.Where men are given free hand to kill their sisters,daughters and wives in the name of fake respect.#baaghi — Ayesha💕 (@_Ayeshyy) February 1, 2018

“Kya logon k ikhlaq bach gaye? Kya ma’ashra thk hogya?”

Bravo!#Baaghi ‘s open-ended end has thrown lots of unanswered questions at the society. Do we, being part of the society, hv courage 2 answer these questions?

Acting, direction, screenplay, editing. Overall, a treat 2 watch — Aqsa Shahzadi (@aqsa124) February 1, 2018

I’m sure #Baaghi made everybody to rethink about how we judge people just by knowing the one-sided story. #QandeelBaloch never deserved the hatred she got but her younger brother surely did. Hats off to @Urdu1_TV for potraying her story so well! — Yousra Fazal (@YousraFazal) February 1, 2018

Here was a woman; she could have been anyone of us, a woman with dreams in her eyes. Her fault was to continue flying with her hopes when the world tried to shoot them down.Her flaw was to trust the people around her,even when they had done nothing to deserve that trust. #Baaghi — Saleha Khokhar (@SalehaKhokhar) February 1, 2018

Despite the controversy, #Baaghi‘s main victory is perhaps in the fact that it allowed & forced many people who hated Qandeel, to rethink their position on how they felt about her. It humanized Qandeel to those who absolutely abhorred her or said, “Acha hua mar gai”. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) February 1, 2018

#Baaghi

She’s no more but the evils which were associated with her are still the same. The actual fault is of our sick mentalities. — Hasan Khan (@Khanhasan88) February 1, 2018

Although qandeel was not a idol woman nor a sharif woman but what her brother did to him was not good and second isko tu saza duniya mein milgayi ?

ALLAH KO JAWAB DEGE YA IZZAT KA NAAM PA MARNA WALe?#Baaghi — MOMINA SARWAR 🇵🇰 (@iamhafeezgirl) February 1, 2018

#Baaghi has completely broken me. May Allah forgive Qandeel Baloch and bring her peace in the hereafter. — Iram Khan (@iram_x) February 1, 2018

Ending was heartbreaking. The bad deed should be killed not a human. I am sure that this fictional story made everybody rethink how we judged Qandeel quickly. It was not just her brother who killed her but the whole society did. #Baaghi — Annayy.🦁 (@MiniSheesha) February 1, 2018

So Baaghi ends 💔

It was much difficult for me to watch the last episode full of tears 😭😓😢

What a heart wrenching story it was 💔

Oh GOD Please don’t give such pain to anyone else!

Feeling so much downhearted for you girl 😞#RipQB #Baaghi 😢 — Şoha Ąslam (@__MadLine__) February 1, 2018

What a brave serial to make !!#Baaghi 👏#SabaQamar — اقصٰی ⚡️ (@aqxa_afzal) February 1, 2018

And then she was not acceptable. Not even for her family. And was murdered. #Baaghi — Ayesha💕 (@_Ayeshyy) February 1, 2018

Last episode of #Baaghi was heart wrenching @s_qamarzaman did a hell of justice to the character and script. AGAR BHAI AISEY HOTAY HAI TOH ACHA HOWA MUJHE BHAI NAHI HAI 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/N64N3dryLa — Tweeterography (@catchash4) February 1, 2018

Lawyer and Internet activist Nighat Dad also took to twitter before the last episode of Baaghi and told that Qandeel’s parents are going through a rough time.

Before you watch #Baaghi’s last episode please know that QB parents are going through a rough time, they are spending their limited resources on going to Court regularly frm Village to Multan. Please let me know if you want to support them. Just today we have sent them some money — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) January 31, 2018

The story of Baaghi was created by Shazia Khan, penned down by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind. Saba Qamar portrays Qandeel’s ethos beautifully. The spark, the grief and the pain were all depicted beautifully by Saba in Baaghi. According to her, she had taken a big risk in doing this role considering the amount of controversy that surrounded Qandeel’s life.

Story first published: 2nd February 2018