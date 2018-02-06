Twitter gets on fire after Salman Khan says ‘found a girl’

February 6, 2018
By:Tatheer Islam
MUMBAI: The fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have burst into euphoric frenzy after he said on Twitter that he found a girl.

52-year-old Salman Khan cracks marriage jokes that go viral. But, this time round, he took recourse to micro-blogging website on Tuesday and said something that sent the Twitter users re-tweeting his in huge excitement.

Soon after he said it his fans took notice of it and within minutes, Dabangg Khan got thousands of re-tweets. Bollywood’s most famous bachelor announced in the tweet, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi,” (I have found a girl).

But, what does that mean. Different Twitterati interpreted his announcement in their own way.

Some said he may have got the girl for his next film, reportedly titled Bharat. Meanwhile, others took it as the most suitable chance to make witty remarks.

According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan, who was recently seen in blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, has been answering questions related to his marriage in almost every public appearance, but this is the first time when he has used it to promote something on social media.

Watch how Salman Khan’s fans reacted.


