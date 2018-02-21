SAMAA poll: 71% agree Imran’s wedding will prove to be fortunate

February 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
According to a recent Facebook and Twitter poll taken by www.samaa.tv, a whopping majority believes that PTI chief Imran Khan’s new marriage will prove to be fortunate for him and the country.Â 

On Twitter, 71% answered ‘Yes’ to the question,”Will Imran Khan’s third marriage turn out to be fortunate for him and the country?

29% replied in the negative.

As far as the Facebook poll was concerned, the same question was answered in the affirmative by 67% while 33% thought that Khan’s marriage would not turn out fortunate for the cricketer-turned-politician or the country.

 

Rumours finally died down about the third wedding ofÂ  Imran Khan on Sunday as the party confirmed that the PTI chief had married Bushra Manika.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Samaa, confirmed that Khanâ€™s nikah was solemnised today by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee.

Mufti Saeed was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.


Story first published: 21st February 2018

 

