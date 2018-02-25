Mahira Khan joins list of stars paying tribute to late Sridevi

February 25, 2018
NEWS DESK: Renowned Bollywood star Sridevi passed away after cardiac arrest on Saturday in Dubai. 

According to Indian media, Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her death. She was in UAE with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi Kapoor, born on August 13, 1963, was an Indian film actor and producer who has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She is regarded as the first female “Superstar” of Hindi cinema (Bollywood). Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she’s considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.

After news of her death, a number of stars and celebrities, including Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, took to Twitter to pay their respects to the late Sri Devi.


