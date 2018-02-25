Mahira Khan joins list of stars paying tribute to late Sridevi

NEWS DESK: Renowned Bollywood star Sridevi passed away after cardiac arrest on Saturday in Dubai.

According to Indian media, Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her death. She was in UAE with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi Kapoor, born on August 13, 1963, was an Indian film actor and producer who has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She is regarded as the first female “Superstar” of Hindi cinema (Bollywood). Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she’s considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.

After news of her death, a number of stars and celebrities, including Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, took to Twitter to pay their respects to the late Sri Devi.

So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever.. pic.twitter.com/jS2YJU1zoq — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Growing up in the 80’s meant #Sridevi was a part of life… dancing to her songs “mere hathon mein nau nau choodiyan hain”, “na jaane kahan se aayi hain” to “bijli girane mein hoon aayi” and so many more… her powerful performance in Sadma had an indelible impact on me… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 25, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema’s greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 25, 2018

….बस स्मृतियां शेष रह जाती हैं …. Memories of doing the 1986 ‘Suhagan’ with her came in a flash, her versatility – her power to completely transform herself in front of the camera. #Sridevi ji – always a legend. There will never be another. pic.twitter.com/GAX9ZOFKy6 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) February 25, 2018

Fortunate to grow up in ur era, seeing u gracing the screen. U will be remembered, always. #SriDevi pic.twitter.com/iLtn9SWnsV — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) February 25, 2018

When #Sridevi first entered #Bollywood no one wanted to work with her & they looked down on her for not being able to speak Hindi properly. She worked hard, learned a new language, rose up to become the biggest star & showed us all we should never give up in life 🙏🏻❤️ — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) February 25, 2018

She made a whole generation of girls want to dance and wear pretty things .. She enacted the most glamorous and most complex characters with such ease.. She made me want to become an actor .. #Sridevi maam RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/flEdWdLn0b — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 25, 2018

Saddened & shocked #Sridevi God give strength to family for untimely demise. RIP — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 25, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing away of our Bollywood queen #Sridevi . May her soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to the family 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2018

It took me few hours to believe this news and still couldn’t write anything #RIPSridevi Who has always been an inspiration.. you will be missed 🙏 an era of film industry died along with you — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) February 25, 2018

So shocking and heartbreaking 💔 you will be missed dearly Sridevi Ma’am… life is so unpredictable and scary sometimes 😞 RIP — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 25, 2018

Mien khawabon ki shehzadi.. Mien hun har Dil has pe Chayee.. #Indeed #RIPSRIDEVI you’ll always have our hearts, grateful to have met the legend that you’ll always be.. pic.twitter.com/fmOzlFL9BS — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 25, 2018

