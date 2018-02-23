Iran headscarf protester sparks social media storm

February 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Social Buzz
Be the first to comment!

Tehran: A video showing an Iranian policeman shoving a woman protesting against mandatory headscarves off her makeshift podium in a busy Tehran street sparked criticism on social media on Friday.

The video of the solitary female demonstrator was apparently shot on Enghelab (Revolution) Street, where a woman was first detained in December after standing with her head uncovered waving a scarf on a stick.

Since then several dozen Iranian women have published photos of themselves in the street or parks, their heads uncovered, waving their scarves in an act of defiance.

The woman in the video is seen standing on a street cabinet with her arms raised in the air, her long blond hair worn in a high pony tail.

Asked by two policeman to get down, she replies calmly: “Tell me what my offence is and I’ll get down.”

“Disturbing public order,” one of them says.

A crowd then forms and starts clapping.

In the second part of the video, apparently shot on a cellphone, one of the policemen steps up to the same height as the woman and shoves her off her podium, to the indignation of onlookers.

“Where are the human rights?” a male voice asks.

Lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh wrote on Facebook that the policeman broke the law because “no man has the right to treat a woman like this”.

Twitter users also reacted with dismay.

“Breaking the law while in law enforcement uniform is our problem in Iran,” one tweeted.

“The same police force that makes the girl fall over in Enghelab Street is the one responsible for ensuring the security and viability of the elections,” said another.

Since December around 30 women have been arrested in Tehran for defying a requirement under Iran’s Islamic legal code to wear a headscarf.


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Iran grounds ATR planes after crash

February 23, 2018 7:19 pm

Iran teams carry plane crash dead down from mountain

February 21, 2018 6:36 pm

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post reveals sterling talent from her childhood days

February 21, 2018 12:50 pm

Hazardous effort to recover bodies from plane crash in Iran mountains

February 20, 2018 8:37 pm

Iran teams find wreckage of plane in Zagros mountains

February 20, 2018 5:07 pm

‘Do not test Israel’s resolve’, Netanyahu warns Iran

February 19, 2018 9:42 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.