Newspaper headline typo has Twitter in stitches

February 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: An English daily published a hilarious typo in their headline in today’s edition. While they wanted to say “SC grants Daniyal 10 days in contempt case”, they wrote “SC grants Daniyal 10 gays in contempt case”. Naturally, this unleashed a storm of jokes in Pakistan.

Take a look at some of them:

Later, the paper apologized and fixed the mistake on their website:


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

For the first time, Trump apologises for anti-Muslim retweets

January 26, 2018 3:28 pm

Newsweek Pakistan publisher sorry for controversial tweets after backlash

January 24, 2018 7:17 pm

SC reserves judgment after Senator Hashmi tenders unconditional apology

January 24, 2018 6:32 pm

YouTube star apologizes

January 2, 2018 8:25 pm

Nawazuddin in trouble: his ex Sunita Rajwar has sued him for INR 2 crore!

November 10, 2017 1:25 pm

George H.W. Bush apologizes after actress accuses him of groping

October 26, 2017 9:19 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.