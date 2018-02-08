NEWS DESK: An English daily published a hilarious typo in their headline in today’s edition. While they wanted to say “SC grants Daniyal 10 days in contempt case”, they wrote “SC grants Daniyal 10 gays in contempt case”. Naturally, this unleashed a storm of jokes in Pakistan.

Take a look at some of them:

Danial Aziz and his army of 10 gays! pic.twitter.com/xW6zWMHxpP — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) February 8, 2018

10 Gays? What for Heavens Sake. One would do 🙂

The Typesetter vision needs to be #Tested. https://t.co/jqQOwnb3Mi — Mohammad Ali Talpur (@mmatalpur) February 8, 2018

I’m not sure if @DaniyalNA116 will be happy about being granted 10 gays! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3fOdpdZ5DF — Aniqa Nisar (@AniqaNisar) February 8, 2018

SC grants Daniyal “10 GAYS” in contempt case – @dailytimespak

The composer must be high at the time of composing the paper @Razarumi pic.twitter.com/OkXeNPlXQ0 — Riz Khan (@Huzefa1983) February 8, 2018

Newspaper headline, ‘SC grants 10 days to Daniyal in contempt case’ misspelled as, ‘SC grants 10 gays to Daniyal in contempt case’. How can this blunder, passes by so many eyes & remain un-noticed, ultimately reaching the readers? It is the height of incompetence & stupidity. — Shafique UQAILI (@Uqaili_Shafique) February 8, 2018

10 gays for Daniyal? Seems CJ has known the real desire of Daniyal aziz . LOL — Asmat Ullah (@asmathayat) February 8, 2018

Begin the morning with a smile! pic.twitter.com/SsQ3nKTpas — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 8, 2018

Later, the paper apologized and fixed the mistake on their website:

This headline has been fixed on the online edition. It was an embarrassing oversight and we apologise to the readers. #mistakesthatmustnothappen #editing pic.twitter.com/qA2Fy4IP4F — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 8, 2018

Okay everyone, that’s enough laugh for one day. We messed up and we’re truly sorry. We at @dailytimespak sincerely apologise for the mistake. We have fixed it in online editions and will issue a corrigendum in tomorrow’s edition. #10days NOT #10gays 🙊 pic.twitter.com/fPk8VoQNuC — Farhan Janjua (@FarhanJanjua) February 8, 2018

