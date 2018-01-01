NEWS DESK: United States (US) President Donald Trump sent out his first tweet of the year. And it was a rant against Pakistan.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” he wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Interestingly, the tweet comes barely three months after Trump had posted positive words about Pakistan. On October 13, he had written: “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”

Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

Perhaps the October tweet was just a farce. Trump has shown his true colors as he did some six years back! On July 5, 2012, he had written: “When will Pakistan apologize to us for providing safe sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden for 6 years?! Some “ally.””

When will Pakistan apologize to us for providing safe sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden for 6 years?! Some “ally.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2012

The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” to tackle the menace of terrorism. Trump’s latest tweet comes four days after Pakistan army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor categorically said that we have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

Instead, he said, the US and Afghanistan should be asked to do more. According to the army’s spokesperson, there is no organized structure of any terror outfit any more in Pakistan. He added that if there are any facilitators of terrorists in Pakistan, the issue can only be addressed by sending back the Afghan refugees. He was of the view that Afghan cooperation was needed for that.

“What else can we do?”

Speaking to the media on December 28, the DG ISPR said the army has begun fencing of the border with Afghanistan while additional FC wings are also operational.

We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan: ISPR

“What else can we do?” he asked. “It is time for the United States and Afghanistan to do more instead of asking Pakistan to do more.”

Peace in Afghanistan

According to the ISPR chief, the army understands that peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace in Afghanistan. He said the US should check on the anti-Pakistan Indian role not only through Afghanistan but also carried out through ceasefire violations on part of India.

Ghafoor said that we are not fighting the war on terror for money, adding that we can work with friends but can’t compromise on our self-respect and honor. “No amount of coercion can work,” he said. “Only cooperation can help ensure peace.”

Story first published: 1st January 2018