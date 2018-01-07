NEWS DESK: While it seemed very believable given that it was about Donald Trump, the entire story about the US president throwing a tantrum over not having a Gorilla Channel on TV at the White House was a hoax. One that the Western media fell for.

In fact, the hoax was so widely believed that Netflix US was compelled to tweet out not to ask them if they have a Gorilla Channel.

please stop calling our customer service hotline to ask if we have The Gorilla Channel — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2018

It all began with cartoonist Ben Ward, who uses the handle @pixelatedboat, tweeting out a screenshot of a supposed excerpt from the much-debated “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, a new book by Michael Wolff. Except that the screenshot was not real. However, we all have to agree that it was indeed hilarious! Check it out:

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

According to the fake excerpt, “On his first night in the White House, President Trump complained that the TV in his bedroom was broken, because it didn’t have ‘the gorilla channel’. Trump seemed to be under the impression that a TV channel existed that screened nothing but gorilla content, 24 hours a day.”

Even Eric Garland fell for it!

Dammit guys, I got totally punked on the Gorilla Channel thing – but when you’ve already gotten to “eating KFC in bed,” I mean, we’re through the looking glass. Thanks to all who called me out. We keep it clean and Deza-free at Game Theory HQ. 😀 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 5, 2018

Gorilla Channel has definitely provided us material for the best memes of this year already! Some of them are already pouring in:

Meanwhile, Ward realized the monster he had created and tweeted:

tfw you parody a guy making up shit about Trump but people believe it so you become part of the problem — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

But even he knew that this was SO believable. Because Trump.

It’s more credible than most of the shit I make up — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

