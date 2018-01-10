Journalist Taha Siddiqui escapes “abduction” attempt

January 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: Journalist Taha Siddiqui said through another journalist’s Twitter account on Wednesday that he escaped an abduction attempt while he was on his way to the airport.

A tweet from journalist Cyril Almeida’s account said: “This is Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) using Cyrils a/c. I was on my way to airport today at 8:20am whn 10-12 armed men stopped my cab & forcibly tried to abduct me. I managed to escape. Safe and with police now. Looking for support in any way possible #StopEnforcedDisappearances”

Another journalist, Asad Hashim retweeted Almeida’s tweet, saying that Siddiqui was “beaten, threatened with death and his belongings taken” away. He wrote: “With @TahaSSiddiqui right now. It is a miracle that he escaped. He was beaten, threatened with death and his belongings taken.This is unacceptable. Journalism is not a crime.”

Earlier, Siddiqui had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court alleging that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had harassed him over the phone.


