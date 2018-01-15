Social media congratulates Junaid Jamshed’s son on his Nikkah

Junaid Jamshed’s son Babur Junaid Jamshed tied the knot with Mahnoor Ghaznavi on Sunday the 14th of January. On posting his picture, announcing his Nikkah, Babur has been receiving immense love and well wishes from the social media.

Here is how the people congratulated him:

Junaid Jamshed ‘s son Babur Junaid got Nikkahfied .

congratulations to beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/ByagY2PeVk — Noom Eee (@khanMani92) January 14, 2018

Taimur Junaid Jamshed and Saifullah Junaid Jamshed at Babur Junaid Jamshed’s Nikkah. MashaAllah! ✨

Congratulations to the entire family! :’) pic.twitter.com/8nlSlaggcY — We miss you JJ! (@maryamzubair_1) January 14, 2018

Junaid Jamshed youngest son Babur got “Nikkafied” and people are ecstatic for him! — Sehrish Hafiz (@SehrishHafiz) January 14, 2018

@Shahidmasooddr / Congratulation to Baber Junaid (2nd son of Junaid Jamshed ) and Mahnoor Ghaznavi on their nikah, last night… They missed Junaid Jamshed a lot… pic.twitter.com/uKSHHnAsNi — MOHAMMED IMRAN QURES (@imran6740) January 15, 2018

Story first published: 15th January 2018