Social media congratulates Junaid Jamshed’s son on his Nikkah

January 15, 2018
By:Syeda Sarah Hasan
Junaid Jamshed’s son Babur Junaid Jamshed tied the knot with Mahnoor Ghaznavi on Sunday the 14th of January. On posting his picture, announcing his Nikkah, Babur has been receiving immense love and well wishes from the social media.

Here is how the people congratulated him:


