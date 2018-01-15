Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11 and Twitter can’t handle it

January 15, 2018
By:farahjamil
Published in Social Buzz
After entertaining the viewers for three months, Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end. On its grand finale night on Sunday, Shilpa Shinde, who was a famous drama actress, won the trophy of the reality show.

Shilpa defeated fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan during a live vote that happened for a few moments during the finale. Inmates Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were evicted due to less number of votes.  Akshay Kumar appeared as the special guest alongside host Salman Khan on the finale of Bigg Boss 11.

After receiving the trophy of #BiggBoss11, Shilpa Shinde said in an interview with a news channel, ‘I had faith in my fans and I did not doubt that Salman would soon say: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde!’

She went on to say, “It has been a big journey and a great one. It is still unbelievable.”

From fans to her friends in the showbiz industry, everyone took to Twitter and congratulated Shilpa Shinde on her win.

India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 11 had premiered on October 1 last year with 19 different contestants, hosted by Salman Khan and lasted for 3 months.

The contestants of this season were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Benafshaa Soonawala, Luv Sinha, Bandgi Kalra, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Choudhary, Zubair Khan, Shivani Durgah, Jyoti Kumari, Lucinda Nicholas and Dhinchak Pooja.

 


