Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11 and Twitter can’t handle it

After entertaining the viewers for three months, Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end. On its grand finale night on Sunday, Shilpa Shinde, who was a famous drama actress, won the trophy of the reality show.

Shilpa defeated fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan during a live vote that happened for a few moments during the finale. Inmates Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were evicted due to less number of votes. Akshay Kumar appeared as the special guest alongside host Salman Khan on the finale of Bigg Boss 11.

After receiving the trophy of #BiggBoss11, Shilpa Shinde said in an interview with a news channel, ‘I had faith in my fans and I did not doubt that Salman would soon say: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde!’

She went on to say, “It has been a big journey and a great one. It is still unbelievable.”

From fans to her friends in the showbiz industry, everyone took to Twitter and congratulated Shilpa Shinde on her win.

It wasn’t just any win, it was a HISTORIC win!!!! Congratulations #ShilpaShinde & every single supporter of hers – she walked away with the trophy for @BiggBoss season 11! #BB11Finale #BiggBoss11Winner #BB11WithAA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rCfFTiYZm4 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) January 14, 2018

Well done #ShilpaShinde ! Your sheer perseverance, kindness and patience HAD to pay off. Your unprecedented fan following made sure you brought the trophy home. Bravo. Congratulations #Shilpians ! #bb11 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 14, 2018

What a turn of events in #ShilpaShinde ‘s life. After being banned by almost everyone in the industry, she is the WINNER today. Fantastic! Congratulations galore😍 Congrats to @eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 too for making it so far . You both should be proud of urself. #BB11Finale — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) January 14, 2018

#Shilpa ‘s win is victory of an Indian woman,Cultured, Traditional motherly yet The Strongest! So happy to see #ShilpaShinde win #BiggBoss11 trophy. Congratulations @ColorsTV for The Best Season this yr

@BeingSalmanKhan No one can host the show the way you do. U R the Best 👍 — Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) January 14, 2018

India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 11 had premiered on October 1 last year with 19 different contestants, hosted by Salman Khan and lasted for 3 months.

The contestants of this season were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Benafshaa Soonawala, Luv Sinha, Bandgi Kalra, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Choudhary, Zubair Khan, Shivani Durgah, Jyoti Kumari, Lucinda Nicholas and Dhinchak Pooja.

Story first published: 15th January 2018