Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Social Buzz
NEWS DESK: Most people let bygones by bygones on occasions like New Year and move on. Not so with US President Donald Trump. Instead of letting the differences heal, the US president wrote his first tweet of 2018 in the form of a rant against Pakistan.

US foolishly gave Pakistan more than $33bn. No more: Trump

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan: ISPR

Naturally, Pakistanis were not quite pleased. Many took out time to remind Trump of the sacrifices the country has made in the US’ war on terror. Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:


