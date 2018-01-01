Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

NEWS DESK: Most people let bygones by bygones on occasions like New Year and move on. Not so with US President Donald Trump. Instead of letting the differences heal, the US president wrote his first tweet of 2018 in the form of a rant against Pakistan.

US foolishly gave Pakistan more than $33bn. No more: Trump

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan: ISPR

Naturally, Pakistanis were not quite pleased. Many took out time to remind Trump of the sacrifices the country has made in the US’ war on terror. Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

On 14th October 2017 @realDonaldTrump tweeted “Starting to develop a better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts” bipolar President! https://t.co/J31P8qrZ8m — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) January 1, 2018

We lost 70K+ lives, borne destructions, damages of more $200bn, scarred the future generations due to cross border terrorism, lived with uncertainty and fear, had to face and still going through economic challenges because of YOUR created and isolated monsters. Yet you blame us? https://t.co/alpwvRlyEL — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) January 1, 2018

A negative and a deluded person will never be positive when there is a happy occasion. People like #DonaldTrump are a clear example of this — raza haidery (@itstherazz) January 1, 2018

The same “terrorists” you want to negotiate with for making them part of the administration in Afghanistan? https://t.co/dMPZnnWZwM — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) January 1, 2018

Removal of governments across the Middle East have yielded nothing but chaos- @realDonaldTrump flip flops on issues just two months ago he was praising #pakistan leadership…could be considered a rogue president given how unstable he is! https://t.co/d6sW4eyu8q — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) January 1, 2018

Why the USA preferred to look the other way throughout these 16 years? Wasn’t the US administration part and parcel of this game of proxies eversince late 1970s? Why did it remain silent in 1990s being silent spectator when Pakistan pushed itself in black hole of Taliban support? https://t.co/dMPZnnWZwM — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) January 1, 2018

New year greetings from Trump. https://t.co/trAiCwBnsR — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) January 1, 2018

Man very upset Bahria Town plot not developed despite paying development charges https://t.co/3lSBYgQta6 — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) January 1, 2018

T.R.U.M.P.

T – Traumatizing

R – Ridiculous

U – Unwanted

M – Mindless

P – President pic.twitter.com/gGgTCWSuJ4 — azhar khan (@Azharkh4) January 1, 2018

Two tweets by one man. Which one to believe? pic.twitter.com/EGnDVUnsfR — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) January 1, 2018

So happy to know that the first thing @POTUS had in his mind on the first day of 2018 was Pakistan… 😛 https://t.co/S5qfRHQXwa — Rabia Anum (@RabiaAnumm) January 1, 2018

When a WhatsApp group of angry retired uncles becomes the President of the USA https://t.co/AIp1Es27fr — Talat Aslam (@titojourno) January 1, 2018

Story first published: 1st January 2018