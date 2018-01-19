Pakistanis pay tribute to Munnu Bhai on Twitter

January 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: Munir Ahmed Qureshi, commonly known as Munnu Bhai, passed away at the age of 84 years old. He had been suffering from protracted illnesses pertaining to the kidneys and heart and breathed his last at a private hospital situated on Lahoreâ€™s Jail Road on Friday. He leaves behind a widow, a son and a daughter.

Also read:Â Obituary: Pakistan mourns loss of the legendary Munnu Bhai

Munnu Bhai is known for his progressive values and care for humanity. He ran a welfare organization, Sundus Foundation, as its chairperson. The foundation would provide blood for children.

He remained affiliated with journalism for more than 25 years. He was also a playwright for Pakistan Television, his most famous drama serial being Sohna Chandni.

Munnu Bhaiâ€™s hard-hitting poetry during Musharraf era

Naturally, fans of the late poet and writer took to Twitter to pay their respects. The top trend right now on Twitter in Pakistan is #MunnuBhai.


Story first published: 19th January 2018

 

