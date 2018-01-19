Pakistanis pay tribute to Munnu Bhai on Twitter

NEWS DESK: Munir Ahmed Qureshi, commonly known as Munnu Bhai, passed away at the age of 84 years old. He had been suffering from protracted illnesses pertaining to the kidneys and heart and breathed his last at a private hospital situated on Lahoreâ€™s Jail Road on Friday. He leaves behind a widow, a son and a daughter.

Munnu Bhai is known for his progressive values and care for humanity. He ran a welfare organization, Sundus Foundation, as its chairperson. The foundation would provide blood for children.

He remained affiliated with journalism for more than 25 years. He was also a playwright for Pakistan Television, his most famous drama serial being Sohna Chandni.

Munnu Bhaiâ€™s hard-hitting poetry during Musharraf era

Naturally, fans of the late poet and writer took to Twitter to pay their respects. The top trend right now on Twitter in Pakistan is #MunnuBhai.

Always upright in times of great political stress – smiling through the worst of times- never to be forgotten – our Munnu Bhai. pic.twitter.com/RDgrD2PkGl â€” Adeel Hashmi (@AdeelHashmi3) January 19, 2018

So sad to hear Munnu Bhai has passed away. Pakistan loses another progressive voice of integrity & sanity. pic.twitter.com/wMEGD6lZMS â€” BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 19, 2018

Munnu bhai’s loss is felt by every progressive Pakistani. His services to furthering the righteous cause, are incomparable. Rest in peace #MunnuBhai https://t.co/nCesOlIfS7 â€” Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) January 19, 2018

Dr #IshratUlEbad has expressed grief over sad demise of #MunnuBhai senior columnist, philanthropist, social worker, poet, drama writer, play writer & chairman #Sundas Foundation. He prayed for eternal peace of departed soul & grant of courage to bereaved family to bear this loss pic.twitter.com/vDvk4G3mMK â€” Dr Ishrat Ul Ebad (@drishratulebad) January 19, 2018

Incredible, Veteran Journalist & Socialist A Great Progressive Writer #MunnuBhai passed Away. His loss canâ€™t be filled forever. #RIPMunoBhahi pic.twitter.com/0RctENL3ce â€” Ayaz Buriro (@AyazBuriroPPP) January 19, 2018

Strange times indeed when life has become a ceaseless series of replacing one loss with another… #MunnuBhai RIP Sir … â€” ChaiNotCoffee (@ChaiNotCoffee) January 19, 2018

Some women’s action forum activists were discussing the political situation in #MunnuBhai ‘s company. They joking said that they should form a separate country for women. MunnuBhai immediately piped up ‘mei nu auratan day mulk da visa officer la denay’. #wit â€” Yasser Hashmi (@YasserHashmi) January 19, 2018

Inna lillaahi wa inna ilayhi Raaji’oon. My most heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Munir Ahmed Qureshi commonly known as #MunnuBhai senior columnist, philanthropist, social worker, poet, drama writer, play writer & chairman #Sundas Foundation.

RIP #MunnuBhai pic.twitter.com/gYtLLbuWQx â€” Adv Izhar Ali Shah (@AdvIzharPPP) January 19, 2018

Polite nature, Great journalist, Friendly to pen and a much progressive person passes away. Leaves a blank which no one can fill.

R.I.P #MunnuBhai pic.twitter.com/b3IiM4QyvB â€” Ayesha Memon (@AyeshaArifMemon) January 19, 2018

A great progressive writer #MunnuBhai revered and admired for his plays & op-eds, leaves us today but leaves behind a lasting heritage of great writing and ideas. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. â€” Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) January 19, 2018

A rare, progressive voice that acted as the conscience of our society. What a loss! RIP #MunnuBhai

sab kahan kuchh lala-o-gul mein numayaan ho gain

khaak mein kya suraten hongi ki pinhaan ho gain pic.twitter.com/N0sPAFiFQ3 â€” Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) January 19, 2018

#MunnuBhai RIP , a Pakistani literary giant is no more. â€” Humayun Mir (@H_Mir) January 19, 2018

Another loss of progressive struggle

Rest in Peace #MunnuBhai

We will Miss you always pic.twitter.com/lKLjlbib4N â€” Shahzad Shafi (@shahzadShafi007) January 19, 2018

Alway smiling through the worst of times – never to be forgotten – our #MunnuBhai pic.twitter.com/qzv4Qrr2VG â€” imran malik (@immiemalik) January 19, 2018

