My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist: Imran’s latest tweet evokes massive response

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan’s latest tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter referencing Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has evoked hilarious responses.
It was quite unprecedented. Imran Khan referencing a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to fit his situation.
Your name is Khan and you are a HOPE of millions 😊
— Anwar Lodhi (@AnwarLodhi) January 2, 2018
HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA 😂😂😂😂LOVE IT!!!
Happy New Year Mr. Prime Minister!
— Mariam’s Madness (@mariamsmadness) January 2, 2018
SPOT ON!!
— Spogmai (@Shum_R) January 2, 2018
My name is Awan and I Love You So Much 😍😍😍
— Awan (@Sab_PK) January 2, 2018
Yes of course sir . good to see you on a lighter mode.
— Dr Alishba khan (@DrAlishbaKhan) January 2, 2018
Naeem please stop
— Annie Khan (@AnnieKhan29) January 2, 2018
Hahahah love you skipper..
Whattttaaaa tweet.
Just like late inswinging Yorker. CLEAN BOWLED
— Sehrish Khan (@Sehroo_Sehrish) January 2, 2018
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA LOVING EVERY BIT OF IT 😍😘😘😘😂😂😂😀😀😀
— محترم (@HopeIsNotOut) January 2, 2018
It looks like Imran Khan’s fans on Twitter have welcomed the pun by the PTI chief.
Story first published: 2nd January 2018