My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist: Imran’s latest tweet evokes massive response

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan’s latest tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter referencing Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has evoked hilarious responses. 

It was quite unprecedented. Imran Khan referencing a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to fit his situation.

It looks like Imran Khan’s fans on Twitter have welcomed the pun by the PTI chief.


