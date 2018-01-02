Malala most searched Pakistani on Wikipedia in 2017

NEWS DESK: Malala Yousafzai, the only Pakistani who has won a Nobel Peace Prize, was the most searched Pakistani on Wikipedia throughout 2017, according to a report of The Wikimedia Foundation.

The list is based on Wikipedia searches of Pakistani personalities between January 1, 2017 and December 20, 2017.

These are the top 20 celebrities from Pakistan who made it to the list:

Malala Yousafzai

2017 was an important year for the schoolgirl campaigner as she started school at Oxford University.

Later in the year, she was discussed on social media for her wearing jeans, as shown in a photo that went viral.

Mahira Khan

The beautiful Pakistani star was the talk of the town throughout 2017 more because of the release of her Bollywood film Raees earlier in the year. Then, she feel victim to misogyny on Pakistani social media for her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah

Jinnahâ€™s name became a trend on Twitter in 2017 after the much used (and misused) Jinnah cap.

Saba Qamar

One of the most popular actors of Pakistan, Saba Qamar, made her debut in Bollywood film Hindi Medium, alongside Irfan Khan. She is also playing the lead role in a drama serial on Qandeel Baloch.

Imran Khan

With cases against Imran being in the courts and his tirade against the ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson managed to remain relevant throughout the year. However, discussions on him surged when MNA Ayesha Gulalai accused him of sexual misconduct.

Nawaz Sharif

The preceding year was no less than a rollercoaster ride for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, who was disqualified from his position as the prime minister of the country by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fawad Khan

For the heartthrob of Pakistan, and now India too, 2017 was the year that celebrated his success in both the countries he has worked in.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khanâ€™s evergreen song Mere Rashke Qamar was the most viewed song on YouTube throughout 2017.

Benazir Bhutto

The past year saw a negative development in the murder case of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto. An anti-terrorism court announced the verdict, acquitting five suspects.

Abdul Sattar Edhi

2017 marked the first death anniversary of the philanthropist.

