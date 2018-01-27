Indian man brutally thrashes son; video goes viral

Indian police in southern Karnataka state arrested a man for mercilessly thrashing his 10-year-old son after a video showing this went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot by the mother of the child about two months ago, but was leaked after she gave her phone for repair recently.In the video, the accused - a plumber by profession - was seen beating up his son first with a mobile charger wire, then a leather belt and finally tossing him onto the bed multiple times. The victim, who is a class III student with a private school, is the lone child of his parents.Police booked the man in the case and later produced him in court where he was granted bail. - Samaa

Story first published: 27th January 2018