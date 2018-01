Sanam Baloch is a Pakistani actor who has been entertaining the viewers with her splendid performances both as an actor and a host. Recently Sanam has been spotted vacationing in Maldives and her pictures have taken the internet by storm. She’s been super-active on social media, and her pictures are giving us some serious vacation goals.

That’s not it, here’s the catch, Sanam’s pictures are the perfect giveaway for a solo-vaction.

Story first published: 15th January 2018