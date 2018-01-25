LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on her birthday.

He took to social media website Twitter to extend birthday greetings to his sister.

“Happy birthday to @BakhtawarBZ . May you forever keep smiling,” Bilawal tweeted.

Happy birthday to @BakhtawarBZ . May you forever keep smiling. 🎂 🍰 🎁 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 25, 2018

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the second of all three Zardari children, was born on 25th January 1990.

Bakhtawar tweeting, “Twitter feed flooding with the sweetest birthday messages, pictures & video compilations. So overwhelmed by the love. Thank you all so much.”

Twitter feed flooding with the sweetest birthday messages, pictures & video compilations. So overwhelmed by the love. Thank you all so much 🙏❤️🤗 #Blessed #PPPFamily — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) January 25, 2018

Story first published: 25th January 2018