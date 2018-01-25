Bilawal felicitates Bakhtawar on her birthday

January 25, 2018
LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on her birthday.

He took to social media website Twitter to extend birthday greetings to his sister.

“Happy birthday to @BakhtawarBZ . May you forever keep smiling,” Bilawal tweeted.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the second of all three Zardari children, was born on 25th January 1990.

Bakhtawar tweeting, “Twitter feed flooding with the sweetest birthday messages, pictures & video compilations. So overwhelmed by the love. Thank you all so much.”


