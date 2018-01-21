NEWS DESK: The CJP is currently facing criticism over more than one issue. After the controversial “skirt length” video wentÂ viral, the judiciary, including the CJP and provincial Chief Justices, has earned the ire of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairperson called out the judges over how “judges continue to play politician & do all jobs but theirs”. He wrote: “Law Reforms Commission headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan and has all provincial Chief Justices as members.Under the Rules,it has to meet 4 times a year. They havenâ€™t met since 2015. While judges continue to play politician & do all jobs but theirs – justice suffers in Pakistan.”

The reactions to the tweet were equally interesting:

For Cheap Justice of Pakistan

Please confirm that this is perfect size for Skirt

Not too High and not too low pic.twitter.com/RdVwfDdNbu â€” Ù¾ÛŒØ± Ø³ÛŒØ¯ ØµØ§Ø­Ø¨ (@justvirgo) January 21, 2018

Since Iftikhar Ahmad Chaudhary judges only want to live in Headlines

Justice is not their priority â€” Shahzad Shafi (@shahzadShafi007) January 21, 2018

Rao Anwar ko farigh karao phir CJ ko gali dena â€” Arsalan Zaman Khan (@ArsalanZaman2) January 21, 2018

Now be ready for more Sue-moto and Judicial Illegal-Executive Orders. â€” Mohsin Abbasi (@Mohsin9234) January 21, 2018

Chairman sb ..they r more interested in politics rather then focus on judicial overhauling. â€” Sikander Hayat.PPP (@sikander_rind) January 21, 2018

Very well said. They r becoming more n more political and fault also lies in politicians who have not done anything to legislate them in this regard â€” asim hafeez (@asim900) January 21, 2018

