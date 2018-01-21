Bilawal calls out judiciary over inactive Law Reforms Commission

January 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
NEWS DESK: The CJP is currently facing criticism over more than one issue. After the controversial “skirt length” video wentÂ viral, the judiciary, including the CJP and provincial Chief Justices, has earned the ire of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairperson called out the judges over how “judges continue to play politician & do all jobs but theirs”. He wrote: “Law Reforms Commission headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan and has all provincial Chief Justices as members.Under the Rules,it has to meet 4 times a year. They havenâ€™t met since 2015. While judges continue to play politician & do all jobs but theirs – justice suffers in Pakistan.”

The reactions to the tweet were equally interesting:


Story first published: 21st January 2018

 

