NEWS DESK: Users of social media website Twitter are paying their respects to Quaid-e-Azam on his 142nd birth anniversary.

#QuaideAzam became the top trend on Twitter.

You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah#QuaideAzam pic.twitter.com/n72HUFABwW — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) December 25, 2017

Occasionally, fate runs into souls who don’t bend, yield or negotiate. When reading history, look for such men — for there is much to learn. Happy birthday Jinnah! #QuaidEAzam pic.twitter.com/oMy7JO8Tg3 — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) December 25, 2017

Happy birthday to the father of our nation. The hero who stood up for the rights of muslims, gave safety and freedom to all us.

Let us make a promise today, to try and do that which makes Pakistan a better country.#PakistanZindabad #QuaidEAzam pic.twitter.com/eqGxPs64r7 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 25, 2017

Happy #QuaidEAzam Day

I Dont Like to Take

Right Decisions..!

I Take Decisions

and Make Them

Right .

Great leader #MyHeroJinnah #QuaidEAzam pic.twitter.com/3IfKhSrzHw — Nomy Sahir (@Nomysahir) December 24, 2017

You can be cool, but you can’t be as cool as Mr. Jinnah❤ #QuaideAzam pic.twitter.com/0kU80DZwNf — Abubakar (@AbubakarSayss) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday #QuaidEAzam and thank you for giving us a beautiful country. #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad ❤ — Maira Ejaz (@maira_ejaz) December 24, 2017

With Faith, Discipline and Selfless Devotion to Duty, There’s nothing worthwhile that YOU cannot ACHIEVE…

Happy Birthday to The Leader of The Nation, His efforts, His Words, His struggles always inspire me great zeal.

Thanx 4 gave us This Land..#JinnahTheRevolution#QuaidEAzam pic.twitter.com/Z4ApEsUuNZ — Ayesha Abrish🇵🇰 (@Ayesha_Abrish) December 24, 2017

#JinnahTheRevolution

Happy Birthday to the great #QuaidEAzam

Thank u sir for giving us this great Land of the Pure! Thanks for everything — Mona Imranist 👑 (@Manoawan8) December 24, 2017

Quaid-e-Azam said, during his illness in Ziarat, “Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation or country would tolerate that its Jugular vein remains under the sword of the enemy”. #Kashmir #QuaidEAzam — Madiha Shakil Khan (@ShakilMadiha) December 24, 2017

Happy Birthday to #QuaidEAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Father of the Nation. We owe it to succeeding generations to struggle & strive for a country that was envisioned by him. — Munaza Hassan (@MunazaHassan) December 24, 2017

Happy Birthday to the creator and the Savior of Pakistan Thank you so much for giving us PAKISTAN #QuaidEAzam pic.twitter.com/rfkqoRu6hA — Masood Khan 🇵🇰 (@smasood801) December 24, 2017

Story first published: 25th December 2017