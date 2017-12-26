Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable photo

NEWS DESK: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable picture with his mother seated between him and his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza.

The caption was just as adorable as the picture: “Hamari Jannat #maa ❤️”.

Their fans sent out love and best wishes their way. Check some of their reactions:

can you please do instagram live with your mother? that’d be awesome. — Zainab (@averagegirl) December 26, 2017

ماشااللہ _

اللہ تعالی آپ سب کو سلامت رکھے آمین ثمہ آمین 🙏 — Malik Asmat Gul 🇵🇰 (@MalikAsmatGull) December 26, 2017

بھائی ڈی آئی خان کب آو گے ۔۔۔۔؟؟۔۔۔۔۔یا ہم آپ سے ملنے آئیں؟ — Malik Asmat Gul 🇵🇰 (@MalikAsmatGull) December 26, 2017

Malik bhai? Sialkot aye hyn? — Zohaib Malik (@Zohaib_Ma_li_k) December 26, 2017

Aap Bangladesh sania mam ko lekhe kiun nahi atey…hume b unse milne k mauqa de..plzzz😍😍😍😍 — pri🌼 (@PrietyKawser) December 26, 2017

Allah apki Ami ko sehat aur Lambi umar dey shoaib bhai.❤️❤️❤️ — Larosh Khan (@Real_Afridian10) December 26, 2017

Ma Sha Allah…. Allah inka saya ap par hmesha salamat rkhy ❤ — Mohsin (@imsmohsin) December 26, 2017

MashaAllah ,nice picture brother — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 26, 2017

AllaH AaP ki Ami Ko SeHat Aur LamBhi Umar De ShoaiB Bhai…#AMeeN…. — Mohammad Aamir (@AamerBashir3) December 26, 2017

Ma sha Allah beautiful click 😍

Allah apki maa ko apke saron py hamesha salamt rakhe 😇 — Maham💫 (@DheetAfridian) December 26, 2017

Bhai chat session?😳 — Syeda Aiman Abbas🌝 (@SyedaAimanAbbas) December 26, 2017

May Allah Bless Your Mother’ With Healthy And Long Live Ameen!🌼🙂 — Ahmadholic. (@iShahzadianGirl) December 26, 2017

Last month, Malik gave a loving gift to his wife in the form of a Twitter message. He tweeted, “Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you.”

Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4lmwUMwoa1 — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2017

