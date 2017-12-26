Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable photo

NEWS DESK: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable picture with his mother seated between him and his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza.
The caption was just as adorable as the picture: “Hamari Jannat #maa ❤️”.
Hamari Jannat #maa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M3d8q4bWri
— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) December 26, 2017
Their fans sent out love and best wishes their way. Check some of their reactions:
can you please do instagram live with your mother? that’d be awesome.
— Zainab (@averagegirl) December 26, 2017
ماشااللہ _
اللہ تعالی آپ سب کو سلامت رکھے آمین ثمہ آمین 🙏
— Malik Asmat Gul 🇵🇰 (@MalikAsmatGull) December 26, 2017
بھائی ڈی آئی خان کب آو گے ۔۔۔۔؟؟۔۔۔۔۔یا ہم آپ سے ملنے آئیں؟
— Malik Asmat Gul 🇵🇰 (@MalikAsmatGull) December 26, 2017
Malik bhai? Sialkot aye hyn?
— Zohaib Malik (@Zohaib_Ma_li_k) December 26, 2017
Aap Bangladesh sania mam ko lekhe kiun nahi atey…hume b unse milne k mauqa de..plzzz😍😍😍😍
— pri🌼 (@PrietyKawser) December 26, 2017
Allah apki Ami ko sehat aur Lambi umar dey shoaib bhai.❤️❤️❤️
— Larosh Khan (@Real_Afridian10) December 26, 2017
Ma Sha Allah…. Allah inka saya ap par hmesha salamat rkhy ❤
— Mohsin (@imsmohsin) December 26, 2017
MashaAllah ,nice picture brother
— Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 26, 2017
AllaH AaP ki Ami Ko SeHat Aur LamBhi Umar De ShoaiB Bhai…#AMeeN….
— Mohammad Aamir (@AamerBashir3) December 26, 2017
Ma sha Allah beautiful click 😍
Allah apki maa ko apke saron py hamesha salamt rakhe 😇
— Maham💫 (@DheetAfridian) December 26, 2017
Bhai chat session?😳
— Syeda Aiman Abbas🌝 (@SyedaAimanAbbas) December 26, 2017
Malik #AskMalik kbbb hona?🙈🙈🙈
— Proud #IMadian✌ (@Haniyaimad_) December 26, 2017
May Allah Bless Your Mother’ With Healthy And Long Live Ameen!🌼🙂
— Ahmadholic. (@iShahzadianGirl) December 26, 2017
Last month, Malik gave a loving gift to his wife in the form of a Twitter message. He tweeted, “Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you.”
Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4lmwUMwoa1
— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2017
Tweet
Story first published: 26th December 2017