Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable photo

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Social Buzz, Sports
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable picture with his mother seated between him and his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza.

The caption was just as adorable as the picture: “Hamari Jannat #maa ❤️”.

Their fans sent out love and best wishes their way. Check some of their reactions:

Last month, Malik gave a loving gift to his wife in the form of a Twitter message. He tweeted, “Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

December 26, 2017 11:25 pm

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations about visit of Jadhav’s wife, mother

December 26, 2017 11:11 pm

Yearly Review: What happened in May 2017?

December 26, 2017 6:59 pm

India says Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family ‘lacked credibility’

December 26, 2017 6:49 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers

December 26, 2017 3:35 pm

Du Plessis doubtful for Zimbabwe Test

December 26, 2017 7:06 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.