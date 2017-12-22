ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday that no evidence was found against the five bloggers accused in cases pertaining to publishing of blasphemous content online.
During the hearing, FIA officials admitted before the court that no evidence was found against the five bloggers who were booked in cases relating to publishing and sharing of blasphemous content on social media.
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who heard the case, said that no action should be taken against the accused if no evidence could be found against them.
He further remarked that a person is guilty on two counts if he/she falsely accuses someone of blasphemy, adding that the court will decide whether the evidence against the accused is insufficient or if they were falsely accused of blasphemy. No action should be taken even if evidence is insufficient.
Justice Siddiqui said that committing blasphemy falls in the ambit of terrorism.
On March 31, the IHC bench had directed the FIA to investigate the role of the five bloggers in posting blasphemous content on the social media.
During a hearing earlier this year, the court had observed that levelling blasphemy charges against innocents was also a crime.
Justice Siddiqui had directed the Director of FIA and IG Islamabad to exercise extreme precaution while identifying blasphemers.
"Falsely accusing someone of blasphemy is an offence as serious as blasphemy itself," he had remarked.
Amended draft of cyber-crime bill submitted
Meanwhile, the additional attorney-general presented the amended draft of the cyber-crime bill before the court.
PTA officials told the court that the web analysis wing is reporting on and blocking content on a daily basis.
The FIA DG said that they have received 12,000 complaints while challans have been presented against four individuals in the trial court.
The court ordered the government and authorities concerned that a report on the implementation of the decision regarding blockade of blasphemous and vulgar content on social media be submitted by January 26.
Story first published: 22nd December 2017