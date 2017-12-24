Christmas: PIA just had a very merry flight!

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: It’s the holiday season and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), keeping in line with the spirit of inclusiveness, just had a Santa on board!

According to PIA, it was “holly jolly flight”.

The Santa could be seen handing out a gift bag in one of the pictures.

People took pictures of the Santa as he walked by.

And that’s a selfie with the Santa!

Here’s what the airline’s tweet read: “Ho ho ho and Christmas Cheer!! 🎊It was a holly jolly flight as PIA had a visit from Santa Claus with lots of gifts for everyone!! We had fun, we had joy, we had very happy passengers! Merry Christmas to all those celebrating 🎄#PIA #Christmas”

In another tweet, the airline spoke of the little Christmas party that took place during the flight.

We can’t imagine how excited the kids would have been!


