Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Ramazan

Try these spring rolls for a healthy, delicious iftar

Enjoy the crispy outside and juicy inside

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Try these spring rolls for a healthy, delicious iftar

Photo: File

You must try spring rolls if you are looking for a healthy yet delicious and quick recipe for iftar.

These rolls, with a crisp outside and a juicy tender filling, can be rustled up in no time, and make up for a perfect, healthy meal.

Here’s everything you will need to prepare them.

Ingredients for filling

Five tablespoons cooking oil

One cup boiled and shredded chicken

Two cups carrot (cut into long, thin strips)

Two cups cabbage (cut into long, thin strips)

Two cups capsicum (cut into long, thin strips)

One cup fine chopped spring onion

Three to four tablespoons soy sauce

Ground black pepper and salt to taste

Samosa/roll sheets or wraps

Take oil in a pan and fry all the vegetables with chicken for a good five to 10 minutes. Then add salt, black pepper and soy sauce to it (you can also add chilli sauce if you want). Stuff the wraps and seal them up using the flour and water mixture. Look out for any openings as that will let oil into the rolls. 

Fry the rolls until they are golden-brown. Serve them with either ketchup or chutni.


FaceBook WhatsApp
ramazan ramazan recipes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
iftar main thanda pani, iftar main sharbat aur thanda pani, iftar drink, cold water in iftar, today iftar timing, ramazan 2021, What Will Happen If We Drinks Cold Water In Iftar? ,cold water bad for health, drink cold water bad for health, thanda pani peene se kya kya nuksan hota hai, thanda pani peene ke nuksan, thanda pani peene se kya hota hai, thanda pani peene ke fayde, drinking cold water for 24 hours, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa news
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.