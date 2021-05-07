Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar

If you’re skimming through cookbooks looking for a wholesome dish, this recipe is just it. This recipe by our social media editor is tried and tested.

The recipe for shawarma rice platter is divided into five parts: spice mix, chicken marinade, Tahini sauce, salad and rice.

Ingredients for spice mix

2 tablespoons zeera (cumin) powder

½ tablespoon laung (clove) powder/crushed

½ tablespoon elaichi (cardamom) powder

1 tablespoon powdered red chilli

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon powdered black pepper

½ tablespoon powdered darchini (cinnamon)

1 tablespoon paprika powder

Mix all of these spices well

Ingredients for chicken marinade

2 tablespoons yogurt

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon salt

Add 3 tablespoons spice mix, marinate chicken fillets and let them rest for 30 minutes. Take oil in a pan and heat it. Fry chicken fillets until well cooked.

Related: Try these bread pakoras for iftar today

Ingredients for Tahini sauce

¾ cup yoghurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon paprika powder

½ tablespoons crushed black pepper

½ tablespoon dried parsley

¼ tablespoons garlic powder

Whisk well and set the mixture aside

Ingredients for salad

½ cup yogurt

3-4 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon crushed black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon or to taste salt

Whisk them well to prepare a mixture and then add:

½ cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped lettuce

1 cup chopped cabbage

1 cup chopped cucumber

Mix the salad and refrigerate it

Ingredients for rice

1 tablespoon cooking oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

Fry them until golden brown and add the remaining spice mix, two cups soaked rice and mix it well for three to four minutes

Add 3 cups water and salt to taste

Cook on high flame until water is reduced

Let the rice simmer on low flame for eight to 10 minutes. Dish it out and serve with the chicken, sauce, and salad.

Your shawarma rice platter is ready to devour!

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







