Ramazan recipe: Pyaz pakoras get a potato makeover

Give your piyaz pakoras a makeover, and try these ones made from sliced potatoes.

Here’s everything you need to prepare sliced potato pakoras.

Ingredients

One large sliced potato (use peeler)

One large onion sliced in rings

One tablespoon roasted and crushed coriander seeds

One tablespoon chopped coriander leaves. You can also have spring onion or spinach

One tablespoon black mustard seeds (rai)

One tablespoon red chilli powder

Half tablespoon black pepper powder

Half a tablespoon cinnamon

One cup besan

Salt to taste

Oil for frying



Take potato slices, sliced onion and mix them well with besan in a bowl. Add all the spices. Let the batter rest for a while. It won’t require water.

Now take small quantities of the mixture and fry them. Add little water if the batter is too thick, but better avoid it.

Fry pakoras until they are brown. Serve them with ketchup or any chutney you want.

