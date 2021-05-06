Have a healthy sehri with this Memon fusion omelette

Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Ramazan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital/Talal Ajmal

One of the most difficult tasks in Ramazan is deciding what to have for sehri and iftar. But we make sure the recipes we bring you are not only different, but delicious, healthy and wholesome as well.

Here’s everything you need to prepare Memon’s Fusion Omelette.

Ingredients

Three to four eggs

½ tablespoon red chilli powder

¼ tablespoon turmeric powder (haldi)

¼ tablespoon crushed red chilli 

¼ tablespoon black pepper powder 

Chopped green chillies

Chopped carrots

Sliced cabbage

Salt to taste

Whisk the eggs well and add all the spices. Now take:

Half onion fine chopped

One medium cubed potato

One chopped tomato

Take two tablespoons of cooking oil. Fry onion and potato with salt and red chilli powder to taste. Add these fried onions and tomato to the egg mixture

Now take chopped tomato, chopped green chillies, sliced cabbage and carrot and add salt and black pepper to it. Fry it in two tablespoons cooking oil for four to five minutes.

Now add all the fried vegetables to egg mixture.

Take oil in a pan and let the mixture cook on low flame for five to six minutes. Flip it when one side is cooked.

Your Memon’s Fusion Omelette is ready!

Try other Ramazan recipes by SAMAA Life&Style: Shawarma Rice PlatterCreamy Fruit ChaatChicken Potato Balls, Pyaz Potato Pakoras, Chicken Minced Parcels.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

