Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Ramazan

Fitra amount set for Ramazan 2021

It has to be paid before Eidul Fitr prayers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Fitra amount set for Ramazan 2021

Photo: Online

Sadqa-e-Fitr, which is also called Fitra, is the obligatory charity for every Muslim who has food in excess of their needs. This has to be paid any time after the sighting of the Ramazan moon and before Eidul Fitr prayers.

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Hanafi

Mufti Munibur Rehman has announced that the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr for Ramazan 2021 has been set at a minimum of Rs140. It has been calculated according to 2kg of flour.

However, those who have the means can pay Fitra based on more expensive items such as barley, dates, raisins and cheese.

Here are the fitra calculated for different commodities:

Fitra based on 4kg of barley: Rs320

Fitra based on 4kg of dates: Rs960

Fitra based on 4kg of raisins: Rs1,920

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Jafria

In Fiqha-e-Jafria, Fitra is calculated based on 3kg of produce. It can be calculated based on any of the following products: wheat flour, rice, barley, dates and raisins.

Fitra based on 3kg of flour: Rs220

Fitra based on 4kg of rice: Rs650

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fitra ramazan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
iftar main thanda pani, iftar main sharbat aur thanda pani, iftar drink, cold water in iftar, today iftar timing, ramazan 2021, What Will Happen If We Drinks Cold Water In Iftar? ,cold water bad for health, drink cold water bad for health, thanda pani peene se kya kya nuksan hota hai, thanda pani peene ke nuksan, thanda pani peene se kya hota hai, thanda pani peene ke fayde, drinking cold water for 24 hours, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa news
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.