Best Ramazan food photos from the Muslim world

From Syria to Palestine, iftar to sehri

Posted: May 6, 2021
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Members of a Palestinian family prepare traditional pastries to be sold in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on May 4, 2021. AFP

Cooks employed by the Islamic Charitable Society prepare portions of the daily ‘iftar’ (fast breaking) meal for Palestinian orphans, in the West Bank city of Hebron, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on April 28, 2021. AFP

Men break their fast while sitting along a street in Karachi on May 2, 2021. AFP

A man cooks a traditional curry to be served as communal meals during Ramadan in Banda Aceh on May 6, 2021. AFP

A street vendor displays pastries and bread, as Syrians buy food products at a market ahead of iftar, in the city of Ariha on April 15, 2021. AFP
A baker serves a traditional sweet known as Kateyef, made of cheese sandwiched between two layers of dough, which is in high demand in Ramadan, at a shop in Kuwait City, on May 1, 2021. AFP
A Syrian vendor displays the traditional sweet known as “al-Naem”, commonly served during Ramadan, in Damascus on April 28, 2021. It is a traditional wafer-thin crispy pancake called “naaem” . AFP
Cooks employed by the Islamic Charitable Society add spices to chicken legs as they prepare the daily ‘iftar’ for Palestinian orphans, in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 28, 2021. AFP
A picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows traditional sweets known as “Qatayef”, commonly served during Ramadan, at a shop in Damascus. AFP
A Syrian vendor sells traditional sweet bread known as “Maarook”, commonly served during Ramadan, in Damascus on April 27, 2021. AFP

