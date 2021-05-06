Best Ramazan food photos from the Muslim world

Cooks employed by the Islamic Charitable Society prepare portions of the daily ‘iftar’ (fast breaking) meal for Palestinian orphans, in the West Bank city of Hebron, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on April 28, 2021. AFP Men break their fast while sitting along a street in Karachi on May 2, 2021. AFP A man cooks a traditional curry to be served as communal meals during Ramadan in Banda Aceh on May 6, 2021. AFP

A street vendor displays pastries and bread, as Syrians buy food products at a market ahead of iftar, in the city of Ariha on April 15, 2021. AFP

A Syrian vendor displays the traditional sweet known as "al-Naem", commonly served during Ramadan, in Damascus on April 28, 2021. It is a traditional wafer-thin crispy pancake called "naaem" . AFP Cooks employed by the Islamic Charitable Society add spices to chicken legs as they prepare the daily 'iftar' for Palestinian orphans, in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 28, 2021. AFP A picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows traditional sweets known as "Qatayef", commonly served during Ramadan, at a shop in Damascus. AFP A Syrian vendor sells traditional sweet bread known as "Maarook", commonly served during Ramadan, in Damascus on April 27, 2021. AFP

