What is Kaffara for breaking a fast

Fasting in Ramazan is obligatory for every able Muslim except for those who are terminally ill and can’t fast due to weakness or fear that it can increase the risk of deteriorating their health.

If someone breaks their fast before time, they are bound to pay Kaffara.

Kaffara-e-roza in Fiqah-e-Hanafi

Kaffara-e-roza applies for the situation in which an able person breaks their fast before time. Acts that can break your fast include eating, smoking cigarette/hukka or having sex.

According to Jamiatul Uloom Islamia, Banuri Town, one can fulfill Kaffara by

1 – Keeping the fast for two consecutive months

2 – Feeding 60 persons one time

3 – Feeding one person for 60 days

Or they can pay for their meal. Money to be given for a meal is equal to the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr, which this year is Rs140. At this rate, the total amount of Kaffara (60 meals) comes to Rs8,400.

Do you have to pay Kaffar for skipping a fast?

A person who can fast but decides not to does not have pay Kaffara, according to Darul Uloom Deoband, India. All they have to do is keep a fast (Qaza-e-Roza) for every fast that they have skipped.

What if someone can’t fast due to illness?

If someone has a terminal illness and can’t fast or if there is a risk that if they fast, it will worsen their condition, then they have to pay Fidiya for every roza they miss. The amount of Fidiya is equal to Sadqa-e-Fitr.

For example, if there are 30 days in a particular Ramazan month, then they’ll have to pay fitr multiplied by 30.

Kaffara in Fiqah-e-Jafria

If someone who can fast knowingly skips the fast or breaks it before time, they are bound to pay Kaffara, said Maulana Yaqoob Shahid Akhundi.

There are three ways to pay Kafaara in Fiqha-e-Jafria:

Free a slave – which is not possible in today’s time. Feed 60 needy people Fast for 60 days continuously

If someone skips a roza due to illness, then they have to pay Mudh, explains Maulana Akhundi. Mudh is 750g of flour or the grain that you eat.

You can even pay the amount equal to it, but it is preferred to pay the amount of grain you can eat.