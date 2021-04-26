Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Ramazan

Offer Taraweeh at home, close shrines: CII chairman

Elders, children should not be brought to mosques

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Offer Taraweeh at home, close shrines: CII chairman

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Qibla Ayaz has said Pakistanis should make arrangements to read their Taraweeh prayers at home in Ramazan so they stay safe in the pandemic. “Smaller verses should be recited in Taraweeh,” he recommended. During the pandemic, elders and children should not be brought to the mosque, he added. “It is a request to the clerics that they keep the sermons short.” People should do ablution and offer Sunnat namaz at home, he added. Qibla Ayaz said that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus vaccine on social media. Strict action should be taken against them, he said. “Every pandemic is from Allah," he said. "It is in the precautions that one should not go where the disease has spread.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Qibla Ayaz has said Pakistanis should make arrangements to read their Taraweeh prayers at home in Ramazan so they stay safe in the pandemic.

“Smaller verses should be recited in Taraweeh,” he recommended.

During the pandemic, elders and children should not be brought to the mosque, he added.

“It is a request to the clerics that they keep the sermons short.” People should do ablution and offer Sunnat namaz at home, he added.

Qibla Ayaz said that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus vaccine on social media. Strict action should be taken against them, he said.

“Every pandemic is from Allah,” he said. “It is in the precautions that one should not go where the disease has spread.”

 
Ramazan2021
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
taraweeh prayer, taraweeh dua, taravi, ramazan2021
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.