Offer Taraweeh at home, close shrines: CII chairman

The chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Qibla Ayaz has said Pakistanis should make arrangements to read their Taraweeh prayers at home in Ramazan so they stay safe in the pandemic.

“Smaller verses should be recited in Taraweeh,” he recommended.

During the pandemic, elders and children should not be brought to the mosque, he added.

“It is a request to the clerics that they keep the sermons short.” People should do ablution and offer Sunnat namaz at home, he added.

Qibla Ayaz said that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus vaccine on social media. Strict action should be taken against them, he said.

“Every pandemic is from Allah,” he said. “It is in the precautions that one should not go where the disease has spread.”