Fitra amount set for Ramazan 2021

Sadqa-e-Fitr, which is also called Fitra, is the obligatory charity for every Muslim who has food in excess of their needs. This has to be paid any time after the sighting of the Ramazan moon and before Eidul Fitr prayers.

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Hanafi

Mufti Munibur Rehman has announced that the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr for Ramazan 2021 has been set at a minimum of Rs140. It has been calculated according to 2kg of flour.

However, those who have the means can pay Fitra based on more expensive items such as barley, dates, raisins and cheese.

Here are the fitra calculated for different commodities:

Fitra based on 4kg of barley: Rs320

Fitra based on 4kg of dates: Rs960

Fitra based on 4kg of raisins: Rs1,920

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Jafria

In Fiqha-e-Jafria, Fitra is calculated based on 3kg of produce. It can be calculated based on any of the following products: wheat flour, rice, barley, dates and raisins.

Fitra based on 3kg of flour: Rs220

Fitra based on 4kg of rice: Rs650