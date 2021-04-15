Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Ramazan

Atif Aslam to release kalaam for Ramazan

Salam-e-Ajizana will be out soon

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Atif Aslam to release kalaam for Ramazan

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

Singer Atif Aslam has announced that he will release a kalaam for the holy month of Ramazan.

Atif uploaded a number of stills from the shoot of Salam-e-Ajizana to Instagram on Wednesday and said that it will be released soon.

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

The post received over 500,000 likes in just a day.

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

Salam-e-Ajizana has been composed in collaboration with Ali Pervez and Nouman Javaid.

Sajjad Ali too re-released his hamd Sanwaar De this week from his 1995 album Cinderella. It was written and composed by the singer himself.

Atif Aslam kalaam ramazan salam e ajizana
 
