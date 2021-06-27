Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > PSL

Sohaib Maqsood reveals best innings in PSL 2021

Batsman played crucial role in Multan Sultans’ success in competition

Posted: Jun 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Star middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood has revealed that his innings in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was his best in the competition.

The right-hander was named the Player-of-the-Match after playing a blistering knock of 65 not out off just 35 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

While talking in a Pakistan Cricket Board’s podcast, the Multan Sultans’ star batsman gave credit to the management for giving him the confidence to perform in the competition.

“Among the innings I played [in PSL 6], I rate this innings [in the final] very highly,” he said. “Firstly, it was against a very quality bowling attack and secondly because I did not come out to bat in the powerplay. The runs I scored previously came through my attacking batting in the powerplay but this time I batted with responsibility. Credit goes to Rilee Rossouw as well for the way he batted as it made my job easier.

“Undoubtedly, this is the best I have ever played in PSL in terms of consistency. But the credit goes to management as well for making me bat in the top-order where I can go out there, express myself and take responsibility. They made me feel that I’m a match-winner and I’m very happy that I could contribute to the championship.”

Maqsood was also named the Player-of-the-Tournament after scoring 428 runs at an average of 47.55 and strike-rate of 156.77, which included five fifties.

