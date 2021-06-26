Ramiz Raja ‘backs’ Mohammad Rizwan for future Pakistan captaincy role

Wicketkeeper-batsman led Multan Sultans to maiden PSL title
Former captain and now renowned commentator Ramiz Raja believes that Mohammad Rizwan has all the potential to lead the Pakistan cricket team in the future.
The wicketkeeper-batsman led Multan Sultans to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title with a 47-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the final on Thursday.
Raja, while talking on his YouTube channel, heaped praise on Rizwan, who according to him is a ‘selfless’ character.
“A lot of credit for this success must be given to Mohammad Rizwan,” he said. “He led from the front and you want a captain like him who is a selfless character. He is never thinking about himself and always put the team first. He is selfless in nature which really helped Multan Sultans in achieving this great triumph. I am sure he has all the tools to become a really successful captain of Pakistan in the future.”
The 29-year-old had a really good PSL 2021 on an individual level as well where he finished second on the leading run-getters list behind Babar Azam whereas he finished with the most number of dismissals by the wicketkeeper in the competition.