PSL2021 live blog: Irfan removes Danish to dent Kings’ progress

OUT! Big wicket for Zalmi and Irfan as he removes dangerous Danish Aziz, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 13.

KK 73-3 (11.3 overs)

OUT! Umaid Asif gets a big one as he removes dangerous Martin Guptill.

KK 42-2 (6.3 overs)

OUT! Finally a wicket for Peshawar Zalmi. Sharjeel departs after scoring 26.

KK 41-1 (5.5 overs)

A good start for the defending champions.

KK 22-0 (3 overs)

We are all set to begin as Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam are out in the middle to open for Karachi Kings whereas Wahab Riaz will open the bowling for Peshawar Zalmi.

Playing XI of Karachi Kings:

Here is the playing XI of Karachi Kings for the match against Peshawar Zalmi 👇



Playing XI of Peshawar Zalmi:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will be bowling first.

The winner of this match will face Islamabad United in the second Eliminator tomorrow whereas the loser will go home.

It is Peshawar Zalmi who will take on Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator.

Welcome to the live blog for match 32 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.