PSL2021 live blog: Maqsood, Rossouw keep Sultans on track for huge total

Another big over for Sultans. They are well on top.

MS 127-2 (14 overs)

Big wicket for Zalmi. They are well in it.

OUT! Young Imran has his second wicket on the night as he removes Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan.



MS 83-2 (11 overs)



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/zjttPqjdf2#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #PZvMS #MSvPZ

At the half-way stage:

MS 73-1 (10 overs)

OUT! Finally, a wicket for Zalmi as young Mohammad Imran removes in-form Shan Masood.

MS 68-1 (8.4 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

MS 42-0 (6 overs)

Three fours in an over from Shan Masood. He is on song and so are Sultans.

MS 37-0 (5 overs)

We are all set to start the contest with Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan out in the middle for Multan Sultans whereas Sameen Gul will begin the bowling for Peshawar Zalmi.

Here is Multan Sultans playing XI for the fixture today:

Let’s take a look at Peshawar Zalmi’s lineup for the match today:

Peshawar Zalmi have made a solitary change in the starting XI for the final of the PSL 2021 👇



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/zjttPqjdf2#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #PZvMS #MSvPZ

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will be bowling first.

It is Peshawar Zalmi who are taking on Multan Sultans.

Welcome to the live blog for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.