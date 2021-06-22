PSL2021 live blog: Zalmi opt to bowl against United

Second Eliminator is being played in Abu Dhabi
Just one change for Islamabad United tonight.
Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United
Follow our live blog here:
Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s lineup. Two changes from yesterday’s team.
Here is the playing XI of Peshawar Zalmi
Follow our live blog here:
TOSS: The news from the centre is Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will be bowling first.
The winner will face Multan Sultans in the final of the competition whereas the loser will go back home.
It is Islamabad United who will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the match 33 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.