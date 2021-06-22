Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > PSL

PSL2021 live blog: Zalmi opt to bowl against United

Second Eliminator is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Just one change for Islamabad United tonight.

Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s lineup. Two changes from yesterday’s team.

TOSS: The news from the centre is Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will be bowling first.

The winner will face Multan Sultans in the final of the competition whereas the loser will go back home.

It is Islamabad United who will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the match 33 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Cricket Islamabad United pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021
 
