PSL2021 live blog: United lose early wickets chasing 181-run target

Qualifier is being played in Abu Dhabi
Islamabad United are in trouble
OUT! Second wicket for Sohail Tanvir as he removed United skipper Shadab Khan, who departed without troubling the scorers.
Big wicket for Multan Sultans
RUN OUT! What a throw by Imran Khan as dangerous Muhammad Akhlaq departs after scoring just 10
IU 13-2 (2.1 over)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
IU 13-2 (2.1 over)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
Great start for Multan Sultans
OUT! What delivery by Sohail Tanvir. He removes Colin Munro, who departs without troubling the scorers
IU1-1 (0.2 over)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
IU1-1 (0.2 over)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
We are back with the second innings.
So that’s a decent finish by Multan Sultans. It will be interesting to see how Islamabad United will respond in the second innings.
End of innings
MS 180-5 (20 overs)
Khushdil Shah is on fire
6 6 6 6
Khushdil Shah turning it on for Sultans
MS 174-5 (19 overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
MS 174-5 (19 overs)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
What a time to pick up wicket of Sohaib Maqsood
OUT! Second wicket for Faheem Ashraf as he removes dangerous Sohaib Maqsood, who departs after scoring 59 of 41 balls
MS 137-5 (16.4 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
MS 137-5 (16.4 Overs)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
Big wicket for Islamabad United
OUT! Huge wicket for Islamabad United as Faheem Ashraf gets better of Johnson Charles, who departs after scoring 41 of 21 balls
MS 122-4 (14.3 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
MS 122-4 (14.3 Overs)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
A good spell from Shadab Khan comes to an end. He registered figures of 2-25 in his allotted four overs.
Sohaib Maqsood is in form of his life
50! What a knock by Sohaib Maqsood 🔥👏🏏
MS 111-3 (12.3 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
MS 111-3 (12.3 Overs)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
At half-way stage:
MS 82-3 (10 Overs)
OUT! Another great review by Shadab Khan as Rilee Rossouw departed without troubling the scorers.
MS 59-3 (7.5 Overs)
Big wicket for Islamabad United
OUT! Big wicket for Islamabad United as Shadab Khan removes dangerous Shan Masood, who departs after scoring 25 off 22 balls <
At the end of powerplay:
MS 44-1 (6 Overs)
Great start for Islamabad United
OUT! What a review by Islamabad United as in-form Mohammad Rizwan departs without troubling the scorers
MS 6-1 (1.4 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
MS 6-1 (1.4 Overs)
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
Here is Multan Sultans lineup:
Here is the playing XI for Multan Sultan in today's fixture 👇
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
Let’s take a look at Islamabad United’s starting lineup:
Here is the playing XI for Islamabad United in today's fixture 👇
#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS
TOSS: The news from the centre is that Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and Multan Sultans will be batting first.
It is Islamabad United who will take on Multan Sultans.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.