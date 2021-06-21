PSL2021 live blog: United lose early wickets chasing 181-run target

Islamabad United are in trouble

OUT! Second wicket for Sohail Tanvir as he removed United skipper Shadab Khan, who departed without troubling the scorers.

Big wicket for Multan Sultans

RUN OUT! What a throw by Imran Khan as dangerous Muhammad Akhlaq departs after scoring just 10



IU 13-2 (2.1 over)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS



— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 21, 2021

Great start for Multan Sultans

OUT! What delivery by Sohail Tanvir. He removes Colin Munro, who departs without troubling the scorers



IU1-1 (0.2 over)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS



— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 21, 2021

We are back with the second innings.

So that’s a decent finish by Multan Sultans. It will be interesting to see how Islamabad United will respond in the second innings.

End of innings

MS 180-5 (20 overs)

Khushdil Shah is on fire

6 6 6 6

Khushdil Shah turning it on for Sultans



MS 174-5 (19 overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS



— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 21, 2021

What a time to pick up wicket of Sohaib Maqsood

OUT! Second wicket for Faheem Ashraf as he removes dangerous Sohaib Maqsood, who departs after scoring 59 of 41 balls



MS 137-5 (16.4 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS



— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 21, 2021

Big wicket for Islamabad United

OUT! Huge wicket for Islamabad United as Faheem Ashraf gets better of Johnson Charles, who departs after scoring 41 of 21 balls



MS 122-4 (14.3 Overs)#HBLPSL6 #Cricket #IUvMS



— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 21, 2021

A good spell from Shadab Khan comes to an end. He registered figures of 2-25 in his allotted four overs.

Sohaib Maqsood is in form of his life

At half-way stage:

MS 82-3 (10 Overs)

OUT! Another great review by Shadab Khan as Rilee Rossouw departed without troubling the scorers.

MS 59-3 (7.5 Overs)

Big wicket for Islamabad United