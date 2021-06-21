Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PSL2021 live blog: United lose early wickets chasing 181-run target

Qualifier is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: PSL

Islamabad United are in trouble

OUT! Second wicket for Sohail Tanvir as he removed United skipper Shadab Khan, who departed without troubling the scorers.

Big wicket for Multan Sultans

Great start for Multan Sultans

We are back with the second innings.

So that’s a decent finish by Multan Sultans. It will be interesting to see how Islamabad United will respond in the second innings.

End of innings

MS 180-5 (20 overs)

Khushdil Shah is on fire

What a time to pick up wicket of Sohaib Maqsood

Big wicket for Islamabad United

A good spell from Shadab Khan comes to an end. He registered figures of 2-25 in his allotted four overs.

Sohaib Maqsood is in form of his life

At half-way stage:

MS 82-3 (10 Overs)

OUT! Another great review by Shadab Khan as Rilee Rossouw departed without troubling the scorers.

MS 59-3 (7.5 Overs)

Big wicket for Islamabad United

