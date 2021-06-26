Akhtar urges Lahore Qalandars’ management to learn from Andy Flower

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Lahore Qalandars’ management should learn from Andy Flower after he guided Multan Sultans to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit secured their triumph after beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final on Thursday by 47 runs.

Akhtar, while talking on his YouTube channel, stated that the former Zimbabwe captain’s ‘serious’ approach helped the franchise in achieving great success on the field.

“Andy Flower looks a very serious guy,” he said. “He looks like someone who will never compromise on the commitment of players and the roles that they are assigned. He means business and that is something other franchises, especially Lahore Qalandars should learn from him.

“Their management needs to understand that you must have a clear plan about what you want from every individual drafted in the team. You cannot have players playing so many dot balls and then expect to win important matches. But unfortunately, it seems that Lahore Qalandars’ management has very little cricket knowledge.”

Sohail Akhtar-led unit had a horrid second-half of the campaign where despite leading the charts after six matchdays, they went on to miss a spot in the playoffs after losing the last four games.