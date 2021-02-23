Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Entertainment

PSL6 Taranay will get you in the groove

Sung by Lyari Underground, Talal Qureshi, others

Posted: Feb 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL6 Taranay will get you in the groove

Screengrab: YouTube/PSL Taranay

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has released a series of anthems for the ongoing sixth edition of the 20-over tournament.

The songs have been sung in different languages. The genres vary from hip hop and rock to instrumental. Musicians include Lyari Underground, Maanu, Rozeo, Janoobi Khargosh, Talal Qureshi and Khumariyan.

Earlier, the official anthem of the tournament with Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and the duo of Young Stunners was released.

The 2021 edition of the tournament got underway on February 20. The competition will come to an end on March 22.

 
