Proton Pakistan in collaboration with Euro Oil launches Proton Genuine Oil – powered by Petronas

Availability of quality lubricants for cars has been area of concern for customers in Pakistan. Vehicle Performance can suffer If substandard engine oil is used.

Vehicle owners have since long been waiting for access to internationally recognized high tech synthetic Motor Oil that is optimized for high performance, especially the imported vehicles. This results in excessive wear and tear, loss of efficiency before time, and unprecedented car trouble.

Keeping in mind the above issues and the goal to facilitate Proton users, Al-Haj Automotive (Proton Pakistan) & Euro Oil came forward with a much needed solution. In an event recently conducted at Royal Swiss hotel, Proton Genuine Oil was introduced for the exclusive use in Proton vehicles. Mr. Mustafa Burak Isildak, Market Manager and Sales Director – PETRONAS Middle East and Turkey , Mr. Sohail Ahmed COO Euro Oil, Mr. Usman Shami Director – Euro Oil and Mr.Ibad Jamal, Director Marketing & Sales – Al-Haj Automotive also graced this occasion.

Petronas lubricants, which is the global lubricant manufacturing and marketing arm of Petronas, produces this oil and Euro Oil is its exclusive distributor here in Pakistan. Petronas has been the official fluid provider to Proton since 1989

Proton Genuine Oil will soon be available at all nationwide Proton 3S dealerships to ensure quick and easy access for proton owners. Petronas Lubricants is an internationally renowned company that has a stature of its own in the automotive industry owing to its best quality products manufactured using advanced technologies. With the introduction of Petronas in Pakistani lubricant market, end user will get to benefit manifold as it will help reduce the duration of change intervals and lower cost of vehicle maintenances