Bint-e-Fatima foundation, a home away from home

Every adversity opens up doors to either improve or to make things bigger and better for not just yourself but for others to follow in your footsteps. Shining out of the dark bottom pit of dismay is not an easy process but only a few take this opportunity to pave way for the eternal mirage.

Farzana Shoaib is one major example of people losing hope and home! In 2008 she was found unconscious and helpless with no one to take care of her and she was welcomed to the family with open arms & hearts. This is where the journey of Bint e Fatima begins. From one abandoned homeless old age woman to more than 100 women from Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad are now living with dignity in the bint e Fatima old age homes.

Old age women are either thrown away from their houses or have no one to take care of them. Bint Fatima values their lives and they deserved to be loved and taken care of. Not just they are an important part of society but they have all the right to spend the rest of their lives as valuable members of society.

In a nutshell Bint e Fatima foundation is a home for homeless women. We hope no one needs to be in a position to take shelter homes but with the growing socital issues, financial crisis, unsupportive families and inflation it has become harder to survive without the support of the family. It’s high time to develop more safe places for women going through unfortunate events so they can spend the rest of their lives in a home away from home!

What Mr Asad Shoaib is doing for homeless women as a director of Bint e Fatima foundation is a ray of hope for women waiting to be helped.