AKUH receives Joint Commission International accreditation

The Aga Khan University Hospital has been reaccredited by The Joint Commission International (JCI) for another three years. AKUH was the first hospital in Pakistan to receive this honour in 2006 and has successfully maintained this accreditation throughout.

In 2015, AKUH became the first and only academic medical centre in Pakistan accredited by JCI. Continuing the journey of excellence in healthcare services and delivering on the globally recognised best practices, AKUH leadership is dedicated to setting higher standards in the country.



JCI is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that accredits and certifies healthcare organisations and their programmes. JCI, whose headquarters are in Chicago, USA, surveys healthcare organisations globally. Only those healthcare organisations that achieve the highest level of patient care and safety are eligible for accreditation.



Dr Shahid Shafi, CEO AKUH, Pakistan, lauded the teams and staff for their persistent efforts and hard work, which resulted in the successful reaccreditation. “In this exercise, everyone displayed an utmost commitment to excellence and high-quality care that our patients trust.”



During his speech, following the survey’s successful conclusion on Friday, 24 September 2021, Dr Shafi remarked, “This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality care that our patients trust,” he added while addressing the audience.



The survey repeats every three years and analyses the compliance to standards for patient safety, assessment and care of patients, safe surgical care and infection control practices, clinical research, and medical education against global benchmarks. The successful completion of the survey provides a gold seal of approval for excellence in service delivery to the patients.



“I am impressed by the participation of faculty, nurses, administrative staff, postgraduate trainees and medical students. It truly reflects everyone’s spirit for improving quality and patient safety in the only Academic Medical Centre in Pakistan that the Joint Commission International has accredited”, said Dr Mairaj Shah, Chair of the hospital’s JCIA Task Force.



As an institution of distinction, AKUH is committed to the highest standards of healthcare delivery and patient safety. The reaccreditation further solidifies AKUH’s belief in continuously striving for excellence in healthcare delivery in the country. AKUH provides access to those who cannot afford quality healthcare due to financial constraints. In 2020, AKUH disbursed PKR 3 billion in patient welfare and zakat to provide quality healthcare to over 850,000 patients across Pakistan.