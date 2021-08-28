PACRA awards Asia Insurance Pakistan ‘A+’ rating

Asia Insurance Company is proud to announce that its credit rating has been upgraded to A+ by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA). The improvement in rating comes on the back of sustained growth and improvement in metrics across underwriting, claims management and investment.

Asia Insurance provides a wide range of property casualty insurance to support its esteemed clients in business and in daily life through its general insurance, and general Takaful cover.

Over the past 2 years especially, Asia has shown growth in conventional lines of business – fire, marine and motor – while also developing new distribution channels for alternative products such as crop, livestock and personal accident coverage. The company is a pioneer in introducing Weather Index Insurance to Pakistan, launching projects that will protect its customers against adverse weather effects without waiting for disaster notifications from the Government.

Asia Insurance is one of the only insurance companies in Pakistan to have attracted foreign investment to the country. The German development bank KFW invested Rs 350 million for 25.4% shareholding in Asia Insurance Company Ltd. in 2018.