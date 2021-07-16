PSO sponsors auditorium at SOS Jamshoro Children’s Village

A new auditorium funded by the CSR Trust of PSO was inaugurated at the SOS Jamshoro Children’s Village on Wednesday by Babar Hamid Chaudhry, the chairman for Corporate Social Responsibility Trust at the company.

The new facility provides a spacious area for workshops, trainings, seminars and gatherings for the 100 girls and boys and their mothers who live in the village. The structure has been designed by Tariq Hasan. Pardeep Kumar, the treasurer at SOS Jamshoro Village, said that the cost of construction was less than the donated amount of Rs9.9 million.

Chaudhry said that even though in 2020 PSO’s income and profits had been negatively affected by Covid-19 and other unavoidable factors, the management had decided to continue providing the funding for social welfare and educational needs through several NGOs and public service organizations.

Chaudhry appreciated the services rendered by SOS Children’s Villages and especially those in Sindh in Karachi, Jamshoro and Khairpur. He praised the neat, clean living conditions, the care and the education provided to the children who are either natural orphans or social orphans.

PSO has sponsored the library at the Jamshoro village as well as other facilities at SOS villages elsewhere.

The chairman of SOS Sindh, Javed Jabbar, also served, about 25 years ago as chairman for PSO when he was minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

Earlier, Dost Mohammad Baloch, the chairman of the SOS Jamshoro Management Committee

Thanked PSO, the volunteer colleagues and full-time staff for their contribution, and specifically Ava Cowasjee for making an effort to obtain the PSO sponsorship. The ceremony was attended by Yacoob Zamindar, chairman emeritus, SOS Sindh, and members of the Jamshoro Management Committee: Air Marshal (r) Riazuddin Sheikh, Dr Sumeira Umrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Zulfiqar Ali, Zahida Hahmi, Regional Coordinator, SOS Sindh as well as social activists such as Dr. Hussain Bukhsh Kolachi of Isra University, Amjad Baloch, Regional Head, SPO Sindh, Professor Fareeda Shaikh, Principal, Sindh University Model Schools at Hyderabad & Jamshoro.